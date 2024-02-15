Officer pinned to wall by vehicle before firing fatal shots at driver in Lawncrest: police

A Philadelphia police officer is suffering injuries and a man is dead after police say the officer was hit by a vehicle before firing fatal shots Thursday evening.

Police say an officer was on patrol in the 25th district when he attempted to stop a car at the intersection of Adams and Newtown Streets in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to an update provided by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, three witnesses attempted to help stop the car by blocking the road for the officer.

They say car then pulled behind one of the witnesses' cars and the officer pulled behind the car he was trying to stop.

The witnesses say they saw the car back into the officer's car and the officer then exited his vehicle to approach the passenger side of the car.

Upon approaching the car, witnesses say the driver of the vehicle rammed into the officer, pinning him against a wall. The officer then fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

At the same time, Bethel says witnesses observed a passenger get out of the suspected vehicle. The same three witnesses got out of their cars and worked together to detain the passenger.

The car then backed out of the intersection and drove two and a half blocks away where police say the driver was found at Hasbrook and Benner Streets suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Commissioner Bethel said the suspect was transported to Jefferson Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer struck by the vehicle sustained injuries to his legs during the incident.

He was also transported to Einstein where he will receive an MRI and CAT scan to determine the level of the injury. Bethel said the officer experienced numbness in his legs.

The policeman injured has been a Philadelphia Police Officer in the 25th district for eight years.

There was a massive police presence at the time of the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.