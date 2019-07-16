Officers pose as construction workers for hands-free driving sting

Undercover law enforcement officials came together in Cobb County Tuesday to ticket distracted drivers.

Tuesday morning, the Cobb County Police Department, the Acworth Police Department, and the Kennesaw Police Department staged a hands-free traffic operation.

Officers dressed up as construction workers posed at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Blue Springs Road from 9 a,m, to noon to catch drivers playing on their phones.

They then radioed to patrol officers down the road to pull the violators over.

In total, officers issued 65 citations for cell phone violations. They also issued 16 seatbelt violations, seven license violations, 13 other citations, and one arrest.

Police say looking down at your phone for just seconds is illegal and could cause a major crash.