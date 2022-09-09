Officials: 1 man dead and a female injured after Bridesburg motorcycle versus minivan accident
BRIDESBURG - A 59-year-old man is dead after he was involved in an accident while traveling on a motorcycle in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood.
Crews were called to Bridge and Tacony Streets Friday night, about 6:30, on the report of an accident.
According to officials, the 59-year-old victim was riding a motorcycle north on Tacony Street. He then hit a minivan that was trying to turn onto Bridge Street.
The man died at the scene, authorities said.
A female passenger in the minivan was taken to Temple University Hospital after her arm was severed in the accident. Her condition was unknown.
The accident continues to be investigated.