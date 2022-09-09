Police searching for 2 suspects caught on video robbing West Oak Lane business at gunpoint

The Philadelphia Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a business at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. at the Better Cleaners located on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Authorities say two men entered the store as an employee was working and pulled out a gun, demanding money.

One suspect went behind the counter and emptied the cash register before both men left the store and were seen walking north on Ogontz Avenue, police say.

The next day, one of the suspects returned to the store and attempted to steal but left when confronted by store employees.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip.