Woman, 41, critical after Friday afternoon shooting in Mill Creek, police say
MILL CREEK - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section.
Officials say 16th District officers were called to the 4700 block of Brown Street Friday afternoon, around 1:30, on the report of a shooting.
A 41-year-old woman was found shot twice in Mill Creek. Police say an arrest has been made.
Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the street suffering with two gunshot wounds.
Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.
Police say an investigation into a possible motive for the shooting is ongoing and that a weapon was recovered and an arrest has been made.