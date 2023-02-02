Officials: 2-alarm fire destroys multiple Warminster townhomes, forces dozens of residents into bitter cold

Dozens of Bucks County residents were forced into the bitter cold overnight after a two-alarm fire tore through townhomes in Warminster.

According to officials, a fire broke out inside a property on York Road and crews were called to the scene shortly after 2:04 a.m.

Firefighters say there were reports that people were trapped inside the property.

Authorities with the Hartfield Fire Company say two people were transported to Abington Hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Six units of townhouses were destroyed in the fire, leaving some residents displaced.

The Fire Marshal was on scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.