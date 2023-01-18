Investigators continue search for suspects in unsolved 2013 Bucks County murder

article

Investigators in Bucks County are seeking information in a 10-year-old murder case that remains unsolved.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department, the investigation into the death of Joseph Canazaro remains ongoing.

Authorities say two armed men entered Canazaro's home on the 300 block of Swartley Road just before 10 a.m. on January 18, 2013.

Officials say Canazaro, his girlfriend and their 12-year-old son were tied up as the home was ransacked.

Guns, money, jewelry and other items were stolen from the property, according to police.

Officials say Canazaro's girlfriend and son were able to escape and call 911, but he was found dead inside the garage when police arrived.

The suspects fled the home in Canazaro's truck, which was later found at the Quakertown Plaza Shopping Center, per police.

Surveillance video captured the suspects moving the stolen items from Canazaro's truck to a red Nissan sedan parked in the shopping center, according to investigators.

The car is a four-door and believed to be a 2004 to 2008 Maxima or Altima, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354.