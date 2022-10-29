Officials: 2 gunmen fire into a Mantua crowd gathered for a vigil; 3 injured

article

At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.

The injured were a 35-year-old man, with a graze wound to his back, a 26-year-old man shot in the back and a 42-year-old woman who was shot twice, once in the back and once in the stomach.

The 35-year-old man and the woman were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, while the 26-year-old man went to Presbyterian in a private vehicle.

All three are listed as stable.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said police are aware the vehicle the men were driving was a stolen car. They fled the scene in the vehicle after the shooting and crashed the car about a block away and ran off in different directions.

Authorities say an investigation into a motivation is underway. Police are in possession of surveillance video from the area as well as video recorded at the vigil. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.