Police expand traffic enforcement initiative to cover other troubled Philadelphia roads

Authorities in Philadelphia announced the expansion of a traffic enforcement initiative that originally aimed to quell unruly drivers along one of the city's largest corridors.

The 30-day traffic enforcement initiative was first announced in April, and targeted a roughly 9-mile stretch of North Broad Street from City Hall to Cheltenham Avenue. The plan, according to authorities, was in response to months worth of traffic violations.

These violations included disregarding traffic signals, double-parking, and driving in the wrong direction, which posed safety risks to pedestrians and motorists. Data shared by the Philadelphia Police Department stated that from April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, there were 1,601 crashes, 52 involving pedestrians, and 9 fatalities on the focused part of North Broad.

The newest branch to the initiative, announced during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday, will pinpoint similarly troubled areas in the northeast and northwest parts of the city. This will include a 3.5-mile stretch of Castor Avenue from the 300 block to the 2600 block.

The 7000-8600 blocks of Henry Avenue in Roxborough and Upper Roxborough will also be part of the expanded traffic safety effort, as will a stretch of Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Land and neighboring Ceadarbrook.

"We have identified multiple corridors – high volume corridors – where, unfortunately, it's become all too frequent for aggressive driving behavior to kind of dictate our roadways," said Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick, who added that road safety is among the top concerns voiced by residents.

As previously announced, the traffic plan will follow three key steps: reducing crashes and fatalities, deployment and visibility, and enforcement strategy. Philly Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel believes this plan will foster "a safer environment for everyone traveling along these busy corridors."