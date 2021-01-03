Officials: 2 women killed, 1 man hurt in fire in Reading

article

A heavy fire has claimed the life of two women and hurt a third person late Saturday.

The fire took place just before midnight at 1240 Chestnut Street in Reading. Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on the first floor.

Fire officials say they found two women on the first floor after they were able to eventually gain entry.

A third person, a male victim, was taken to Reading Hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.