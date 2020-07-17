Officials: 6 hurt in crash on Kelly Drive

Six people were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia, officials said.

It happened on the 800 block of Kelly Drive around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, six people were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. No word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

Kelly Drive is shut down in both directions.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.

