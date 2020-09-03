Officials: 6 members of Downingtown-based high school cheerleading team test positive for COVID-19

article

Chester County Health Department officials report an outbreak of COVID-19 within a Downingtown-based high school cheerleading team attending a private camp through the school.

According to officials, six members of the team, all female ranging in age from 15 to 17, tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing efforts undertaken on the six positive COVID-19 cases have led to exposure risks of up to 60 further individuals at a nearby gymnastics facility, officials said Thursday.

The outbreak occurred when one individual attended cheerleading team practice after unknowingly being exposed to someone outside of cheerleading that tested positive a few days earlier. Contact tracing efforts led to the confirmation of the additional positive cases.

Chester County Health officials continue to investigate.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP