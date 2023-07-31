Officials: 8 displaced after fire tears through Sicklerville home, damages nearby properties

A devastating fire in Camden County left families running for safety and numerous displaced, officials say.

According to authorities, emergency crews responded to Villanova Court in Sicklerville around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say police and fire arrived on scene and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The three residents who live in the home were able to escape the flames through a second-story window, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

They were transported to a hospital for treatment, officials say. There is no word on their conditions at this time, per authorities.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out by responding crews.

In addition to the home that burst into flames, two nearby houses were damaged by smoke, authorities say.

About eight residents were displaced as a result, according to fire officials.