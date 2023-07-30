Woman fought back with machete after sexual assault at North Philadelphia hotel: police

A sexual assault suspect is in custody after police say a victim wielded a machete during an attack at a Philadelphia hotel Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a 43-year-old man inside a hotel on the 1200 block of Vine Street, according to authorities.

Police say she then hit him in the head with a machete. No further details of the altercation have been released.

MORE HEADLINES:

He is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital, where he is being treated as a prison.

The woman was also transported to the hospital, but her condition is not known.

A weapon has been recovered, and an investigation is underway.