'I think we're in shock': Family of teen killed in NE Philly hit-and-run talk share their grief

A teenager on a bike was hit by a car and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. As police search for the driver, the victim's heartbroken family shares their grief.

"I think we’re in shock," Billy McWilliams aunt, Maureen Smith, said. "As well as his mother, father, two sisters – it’s gonna be really difficult."

Grieving family members shared photos of 16-year-old McWilliams, a young man from the Somerton section of Philadelphia, who they describe as a good kid, close with his family, a "ball of energy," killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight while he was riding a bike along Woodhaven Road, near Byberry, in Northeast Philly.

Aunt Denise McWilliams described her nephew, "Always on a bike. Always playing video games and always out with friends."

Throughout the day, several friends showed up to the accident scene to mourn together and memorialize Billy, his life cut way too short.

"It’s just senseless," McWilliams continued. "How do you just leave a human being, let alone, a child and not say anything? It boggles the mind."

Police say the driver who hit the teens may have been traveling in a dark-colored 2015, or newer, Dodge Charger. The accident happened around 4:15 Friday morning. Family members think Billy may have been heading to his girlfriend’s house. Investigators are looking for cameras and people to come forward with information to help track down the hit-and-run driver.

Billy’s heartbroken family needs answers.

"Just wanna find out who did it and give his parents and us some closure," Billy’s cousin, Robby McWilliams said. "Anybody with any info, please come out."