2 firefighters injured battling 2-alarm blaze in West Philadelphia: officials

Two firefighters and one resident were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Crews encountered heavy fire when they arrived to a three-floor building near Lansdowne Avenue and North 60th Street around 10:15 p.m.

A second alarm was requested just minutes later to fight the fire, which was placed under control shortly after 11 p.m.

Officials say a rear part of the building did collapse due to the fire. It is unclear how much damage was caused.

No firefighters were injured in the collapse, but officials say two were transported to a local hospital for heat and exhaustion. They are both said to be in stable condition.

A civilian was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Their injuries are not known at this time.

Some residents were displaced, but officials have yet to release any additional information.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.