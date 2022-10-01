Officials: Arrest made in connection with June car accident that killed Philadelphia police officer

article

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a June car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.

According to officials, 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov, from Philadelphia’s Bustleton section, was arrested September 30th, at Philadelphia AID headquarters.

The deadly accident occurred June 23rd, just before midnight. Authorities say a car was heading south on Bustleton Avenue, traveling at a high rate of speed, and did not stop at a red light at Bustleton and Rennard Street.

The car hit a vehicle traveling west on Rennard. The driver of that vehicle, Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski III, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melnikov was charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and several other related charges.