Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Atlantic County man dead, at least 12 injured after NJ Transit bus, car collide

Published 
Updated June 17, 2022 5:50PM
Atlantic County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Atlantic County man dead, at least 12 injured after NJ Transit bus, car collide

An Atlantic County man was fatally injured and at least 12 people were sent to hospitals after an accident involving a NJ Transit bus and a car.

ABSECON, N.J. - A 48-year-old Atlantic County man died and at least 12 people were sent to hospitals after an accident involving a NJ Transit bus and a car.

Officials stated a bus was heading from Atlantic City to Lindenwold Thursday evening, just after 5 p.m., when a car hit the bus at South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue, in Absecon.

Officials: At least 12 injured after NJ Transit bus, car collide in Atlantic County

A car was flattened and at least 12 people were sent to hospitals after an accident involving a NJ Transit bus and a car.

More than a dozen people on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

At least 12 are injured, officials said, after a car hit a NJ Transit bus in Absecon, N.J.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old John Barker, of Galloway, was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit, at 609-641-0667, extension 208.