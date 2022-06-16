Officials: Atlantic County man dead, at least 12 injured after NJ Transit bus, car collide

A 48-year-old Atlantic County man died and at least 12 people were sent to hospitals after an accident involving a NJ Transit bus and a car.

Officials stated a bus was heading from Atlantic City to Lindenwold Thursday evening, just after 5 p.m., when a car hit the bus at South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue, in Absecon.

More than a dozen people on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

At least 12 are injured, officials said, after a car hit a NJ Transit bus in Absecon, N.J.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old John Barker, of Galloway, was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit, at 609-641-0667, extension 208.