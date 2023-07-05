Officials: Body of missing boater who fell overboard on 4th of July in Wildwood found

article

The body of a missing boater who authorities say fell overboard on Fourth of July in Wildwood and never resurfaced was found after a nearly 24-hours long search.

The 34-year-old was found by members of the New Jersey State Police's Marine Services Bureau around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Post Creek Basin.

Rescue crews were first called to the water near the 700 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a boater who fell overboard.

Six divers immediately entered the water and began a "aggressive search" that later involved members of surrounding agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Nearly 24-hours later, the body of someone who matched the description of the missing boater was found. His identity has not been shared with the public.