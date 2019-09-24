Officials: Burlington County man indicted in stabbing death of roommate

article

A Burlington County man has been indicted for fatally stabbing his roommate earlier this year, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Arthur Ayala, 50, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and related offenses.

The incident occurred on May 6 on the unit block of East Fourth Street in Burlington City.

Investigators said a dispute between the roommates ended with the fatal stabbing.

Responding officers found Alfred Hanna, 37, unresponsive on the ground outside of the home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arraignment for Ayala is forthcoming.