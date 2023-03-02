Officials: Busy Chester County road closed due to multi-vehicle accident

article

A multi-vehicle accident has closed a busy portion of a Chester County road.

Officials say the accident happened early Thursday afternoon, around 1 p.m., on Route 100, in West Whiteland Township.

The accident involved two tractor-trailers and eight passenger vehicles. It took place near the Route 30 Bypass.

According to West Whiteland police, northbound Route 100, between Boot Road and the Route 30 Bypass, would be shutdown for several hours as crews work to clean up the wreckage.

No serious injuries were reported, but traffic in the area was said to be jammed as people sought alternate routes around the mangled vehicles.