Video shows man smash through Philadelphia storefront window, steal high-end purses

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man seen on video using a hammer to smash through a store window and steal expensive women's handbags.

Investigators say the smash-and-grab happened early Friday morning outside a business on the 4300 block of Main Street in Manayunk.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 40s with a full ‘salt and pepper’ beard, is seen loitering outside the business for several minutes before the robbery.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Video shows the suspect take out a hammer from a bag, look around several times, and begin to violently smash through the storefront window.

Police say the man stole several high-end purses from the business with an estimated value of nearly $5,000.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Philadelphia police immediately.