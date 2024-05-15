Expand / Collapse search

Video shows man smash through Philadelphia storefront window, steal high-end purses

Published  May 15, 2024 8:30am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man seen on video using a hammer to smash through a store window and steal expensive women's handbags. 

Investigators say the smash-and-grab happened early Friday morning outside a business on the 4300 block of Main Street in Manayunk. 

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 40s with a full ‘salt and pepper’ beard, is seen loitering outside the business for several minutes before the robbery. 

Video shows the suspect take out a hammer from a bag, look around several times, and begin to violently smash through the storefront window. 

Police say the man stole several high-end purses from the business with an estimated value of nearly $5,000. 

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Philadelphia police immediately.