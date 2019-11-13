Officials: Explosives found outside Newark, Del. home

A Newark, Delaware community was on lockdown for hours Wednesday after investigators found explosive devices outside of a home in a residential community filled with families. Police evacuated surrounding homes on Rosewood Drive and ordered others to shelter-in-place.

Bomb squads arrived and used a robot to render the explosives safe. They spent the day searching the property. Delaware State Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Chionchio says his team discovered the explosives Wednesday morning.

They showed up to the home to follow up on a 911 call from last weekend. A man in the Pike Creek section of Wilmington told police that his home was damaged by an explosive device. The investigation led them to the property.

The assistant fire marshal says no one was home when they arrived but they made contact with the man they were looking for and he is talking to investigators.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP