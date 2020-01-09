Officials identify teen killed in New Castle County crash involving school bus, car

School officials have identified a 16-year-old student who was killed during a crash involving a school bus and a car full of high school girls Thursday afternoon in New Castle County.

School district officials say a 16-year-old William Penn High School student Jordan Tate was killed and another 16-year-old student suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Two other 16-year-old passengers were also injured.

Police say two children on the bus from Eisenberg Elementary School were taken to DuPont Children's Hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Karlyn Drive just before 4 p.m.

“This is a heartbreaking time for all of us in Colonial Nation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families involved,” said Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey.

Counselors, administrators and crisis teams will be on hand at schools Friday to assist students.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

