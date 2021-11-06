Official: NJ detective serving warrant shot, standoff ensues

article

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6 in Long Branch, N.J.

According to a preliminary investigation, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office were attempting to execute a warrant in connection with a homicide investigation.

The incident occurred at an apartment on the 200 block of Chelsea Ave. on the evening of November 5.

Officials say that as officers were executing the warrant an individual moved into a room of the apartment and shot one of the officers in the lower leg as they approached the room.

At that point the officers repositioned outside the apartment and the individual barricaded himself inside.

Around 2 a.m. on November 6, a fire erupted inside the apartment and the individual fled the building all while discharging a firearm multiple times as he exited.

According to authorities, officers returned fire, hitting the individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was shot in the lower leg was transported to a local hospital and discharged later in the evening.

The decedent’s identity is not being released at this time.

