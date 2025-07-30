First 4 cannabis lounges open in New Jersey: Here's what we know

The Brief The first four cannabis consumption lounges have opened in New Jersey. The bar-like atmosphere where alcohol is not allowed gives cannabis users a "safe and non-judgmental" place to smoke up. NJ Cannabis Commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou calls it a "major milestone" in New Jersey’s cannabis industry.



Along with it’s beaches, the boardwalk and casinos, Atlantic City has a new player in the entertainment game. Weed.

What we know:

In a first for New Jersey, cannabis consumption lounges have opened up shop around the state, including two in Atlantic City and one in Camden County.

"We’’ve got TV’s, we have music, we’ll be doing karaoke nights, trivia nights, Mario Kart nights," said Spencer Belz, Chief Operating Officer for the SunnyTien Dispensary and Lounge at 3404 Atlantic Avenue.

With hip decor, flat screens, comfy chairs, weed grinders, high-end vaporizers on the tables and the unmistakable haze of pot smoke filling the air, those who stopped in to smoke a joint Wednesday night say it’s a concept a long time coming.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to approve four consumption lounges on July 15th.

The locations include "High Rollers" and "SunnyTien" in Atlantic City, URB’N Dispensary in Newark and Gynsyng Dispensary in Merchantville.

Adults 21 years old and over can come inside for $5 for 30 minutes up to an unlimited annual pass for $1,200.

No alcohol is allowed to be served. In fact, instead of liquor bottles, the bar was filled with glass water pipes and other smoking accessories available for customers to use.

Customers are required to purchase the cannabis products on site unless they have a state-issued medical license, in which case patients can bring their own medication.

What they're saying:

"It’s a space for the community to get to be able to hang out with each other and not feel judged or stigmatized for a plant that’s actually helping us all" said Katie Burrell, who works in marketing for a cannabis company.

"This is a major milestone in New Jersey’s cannabis industry. These designated spaces provide consumers with safe and legal options for cannabis consumption" said NJ Cannabis Commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou.

"I don’t drink, I"m not an alcohol consumer. Not there’s anything bad, it’s not my cup of tea. I like to sit down and enjoy a nice joint at the end of the work day, so have a safe environment where I can come." said Travis Dauria of Ocean View, who stopped by the lounge after work.

Some believe gambling on weed tourism will be the next big bet in Atlantic City.

"Anyone that doesn’t see that Atlantic City is becoming the Cannabis hub of the East Coast they are not paying attention enough," added Belz.