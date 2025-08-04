2 hurt after driver strikes utility pole in Glassboro

article

The Brief Two people suffered serious injuries after a driver struck a utility pole in Glassboro. The crash left some residents in the area without power. The roadway was closed for several hours and crews were working to restore power.



Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey are investigating a serious crash that left at least two people injured.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Mullica Hill Road (Route 322) near Campus Crossings Apartments.

One of the cars involved struck and snapped a power pole, causing some outages in the area.

At least two people were critically injured in the crash.

Mullica Hill Road was closed from Bowe Boulevard to Dr. Leo J. McCabe Bypass.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Atlantic City Electric was working to restore power to those impacted.