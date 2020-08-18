Officials: Man in custody after attempting to set homes on fire from roof in Folcroft

Police and fire crews spent hours on the scene of an incident in Folcroft involving a man on a roof.

Officials say a man was found of the roof of a home in Windsor Circle around 10 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived they say he was threatening to harm himself and others as he attempted to set multiple homes on fire.

The incident went on into the early hours of the morning.

The man was eventually taken into custody after SWAT teams responded to the scene.

It is not yet known if any of the homes involved were damaged in the incident.

