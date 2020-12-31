Officials: Man killed in Wilmington house fire

article

Officials say a man has died following a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

The blaze broke out on the 1200 block of Carr Road near Woodside Hills Thursday around 9 a.m.

Brandywine Hundred Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting from the one-story dwelling. Firefighters rescued the man from the home. The victim was treated by New Castle County paramedics and pronounced dead at the Wilmington Hospital.

State fire investigators are on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause. Heavy fire damage was estimated at $200,000. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

