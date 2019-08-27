Officials: Missing man found buried in Pine Barrens; acquaintance charged with murder

article

A Burlington County man reported missing last week has been found buried in the Pine Barrens, and an acquaintance has been charged with his murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Charles McGee, 55, of Pemberton Township, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains and related offenses.

McGee is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old William Cline Jr. and transporting his remains into the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest near Whitesbog Village. The grave was allegedly discovered by someone riding a motorcycle in the area, who reported the finding to law enforcement on Saturday.

Cline had last been seen driving a gold Ford Ranger pickup truck while leaving his East Lakeshore Drive home on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

An autopsy determined that Cline was shot once in the back of the neck.

Further details, including a possible motive, were not immediately released.

McGee was taken into custody on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court in Mount Holly on Tuesday. His case will be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County grand jury for possible indictment.