Officials: No charges expected after accidental shooting in Fairhill

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Fairhill section that sent a man to the hospital.

The incident occurred on the 2700 block of North Phillip Street.

According to police, two security guards were sitting in a van when one of their guns went off, striking the other in the lower back twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooting was accidental and no charges were expected to be filed.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP