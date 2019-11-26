Officials: One person dies in Bristol Township fire

article

Crews battled a fire at the Roadhouse Inn on New Falls Road in Bristol Township.

The blaze broke around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy smoke.

The fire started in a living room area of an apartment on the second floor. According to officials, one person died and another was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No word on the victim's identity at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting nine people displaced by the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

