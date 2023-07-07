Officials: One victim killed in North Wildwood house fire
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ. - North Wildwood fire crews responded to a house fire that caused one fatality on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say fire crews responded to a reported structure fire at 2203 New York Avenue at 4:16 p.m., and police officers on the scene informed them of a potential victim trapped inside.
Firefighters on scene described the structure as a 1 ½ story residence with smoke and fire showing.
Fire crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack as a search for people began and firefighters found a victim in a rear bedroom after four minutes, according to officials.
Authorities say firefighters evacuated the victim through a window, then moved them to a stretcher and initiated CPR.
The victim was then transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.
No additional injuries were reported.
Officials say the fire was placed under control around 4:30 p.m.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
