Officials: Pile of clothes catches fire, sparks blaze at home in Bristol Township

article

Officials are investigating what caused a pile of clothes to catch fire and spread to a first floor hallway inside a home in Bristol Township Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive just before 9 a.m., according to Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito.

No one was injured in the fire, but damages rendered the home inhabitable until repairs can be made. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents find shelter.

Dippolito determined the fire began at a pile of clothing and spread to a first floor hallway. Investigators are unsure what sparked the blaze.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!