Officials: Reignited yard waste sparked deadly West Deptford house fire

A woman has died and a firefighter is injured following a fast-moving house fire in Gloucester County.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Division Street.

Officials say 75-year-old Jacqueline Truss was killed in the fire.

Truss was the widow of former West Deptford Police Officer George Truss, who passed away in 2015.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation.

Officiails say the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

"Through video footage, the detectives and fire officials determined that the fire originated in a small drum located in the backyard by the NE corner of the residence," officials shared on Facebook. "The fire spread throughout the residence within minutes and took hours to extinguish."