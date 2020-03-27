Officials: Woman, 2 children killed in Southwest Philadelphia row home fire

article

Officials say a woman and two children have died in a row home fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street shortly after 6:30 p.m Friday and was placed under control at 7:03 p.m.

A 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old boy were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where they died, according to investigators.

About 20 apparatus and 57 PFD members responded to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

