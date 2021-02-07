Officials: Woman, 25, critical after she was struck by a vehicle in Oak Lane

article

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle early Sunday in Oak Lane.

According to officials, crews responded to the 200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday, about 3:45 in the morning, for a reported accident.

First responders found a 25-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle when they arrived to the scene.

The woman was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Officials say they have no information regarding the vehicle and an investigation is underway.

