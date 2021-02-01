Officials: Woman killed by SEPTA train after falling from platform
CENTER CITY - A woman has been killed after being struck by a SEPTA train, officials announced Monday.
Emergency personnel were called to the westbound side of the 13th Street Station, on the Market-Frankford Line, Monday, about 9:30 in the morning.
Officials said a woman fell off the platform and onto the track below as a train was approaching the station.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
