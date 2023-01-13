Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware

Military officials in Maryland say an aircraft that went supersonic may have created a loud boom that rumbled coastal areas of Delaware and New Jersey, sparking concern from residents.

The aircraft took off from NAS Patuxent River in the Atlantic Test Track just before 3 p.m. Friday. The sonic boom, which the Air Force describes as "an impulsive noise similar to thunder" that is "caused by an object moving faster than sound," happened around 2:45 p.m.

Residents in Wildwood, New Jersey reported the windows shaking and ground vibrations. Some believed the sound was offshore thunder, despite the clear forecast.

Others in Atlantic City took to social media to ask what caused the sound. Inland residents in Sewell and Millville also reported hearing the sonic boom.

Military officials said in a statement that sonic booms are seldom felt or heard on land, but certain weather conditions can make hearing booms possible.

"Although most sonic booms generated in this area are never felt or heard on land, due to weather conditions or the details of the flight, occasionally a sonic boom will be felt or heard on land," a NAS Patuxent River spokesperson said.