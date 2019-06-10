Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month

article

A straight man from Oklahoma is showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cody Barlow, who is from rural Oklahoma, posted on Facebook that he "found a way to show my support for Pride month." Attached to this caption was a photo of his truck decorated with rainbow duct tape and letters that spelled out "not all country boys are bigots" and "Happy Pride Month."

Cody decided to show his support the LGBTQ+ community by running brightly colored duct tape across the tailgate of his vehicle. It was important to him because " I have family and friends that are LGBTQ+."

Cody also wanted to do the tribute because of the "countless people have dealt with hatred and judgement simply for who they are, and/or who they love, for far too long. Obviously doing this isn't going to change the minds of those who are intolerant, but hopefully it can help drown out the hatred with love."

Despite the possible negativity Cody may receive, he said that he hopes "this can help even the slightest bit to encourage or support at least one person that needs it. I hope everyone finds their inner strength to finally live life loud and proud without regard for negativity of ignorant people.”

