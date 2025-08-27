Old City businesses face challenges amid ongoing construction

The construction in Philadelphia's Old City continues to pose significant challenges for local businesses, as fencing and roadwork disrupt daily operations.

With Market Street reduced to one westbound lane from 6th to 2nd Street, and sidewalks closed for the 2026 project aimed at creating bike lanes, businesses are feeling the impact.

What we know:

The construction has led to a noticeable decline in foot traffic, with some businesses reporting a drop of 30-50% compared to previous years. Angelo Pizza, owner of Angelo’s Pizza, expressed uncertainty about the project's timeline.

"We don’t know when this is gonna end, we’ve seen a lot of businesses close and unfortunately, it’s still creating a slowdown for businesses in an area that’s mainly driven by tourist traffic," said Pizza.

Ivy Solomon, owner of Lovely Bride Bridal Shop, described the situation as a nightmare for her customers, who struggle to find parking and navigate the construction.

Mjid Khan, manager of Taco Bee’s, highlighted the decrease in lunchtime customers. "Our walking customers right now you can see that we only have three customers. It’s lunchtime and that should be a busy time," said Khan.

"It’s killing the business, it’s off like 80 percent," Gary Ginsberg, owner of Suit Lab, shared.

Despite the challenges, he remains committed to staying in the neighborhood after 48 years.

What's next:

The Old City District, in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, has implemented support measures to help businesses during this period.

These include enhanced wayfinding signage, access to The Merchants Fund Grant program, a valet parking pilot program, and collaboration with local partners to boost business visibility.

The construction is part of preparations for Philadelphia's 250th celebration next year, which will include events like the FIFA World Cup.

While businesses hope to benefit from the influx of visitors, they are focused on surviving the current challenges to be a part of the celebrations.