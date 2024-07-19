Olivia Rodrigo brings out fans young and young-at-heart for sold-out show at Wells Fargo Center

Gen Z took over the Wells Fargo Center Friday night to see pop star Olivia Rodrigo as she brings her "Guts" world tour to the City of Brotherly Love. And it wasn’t just Gen Z enjoying the night of music.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo take on Wells Fargo Center Friday night and had the ultimate fan experience outside the venue before the show.

11-year-old beauty Juliette Villagomez dressed as a number one fan should.

"I decided to pick, like, Olivia Rodrigo's one of her outfits," she said. Juliette has been waiting for this day since last year.

"I was going to ask my parents to go but, obviously they were going to say no, because they were gonna say that I'm going to be too young," she said. But her dad, Ulysses Villagomez, says he and her mom Vanessa Lopez surprised her with tickets to the show and Saturday night’s in Washington D.C. so they can both experience a first concert with her. But they didn't tell her right away.

"The tickets were astronomically high. I was going to get them anyway, but she had to sweat a little bit to make sure she doesn't think she always get what she wants," said her dad Ulysses.

Some fans waited for hours in a line to get O-Rod merch and social media moments at themed picture stations.

"They're posers. I'm the only real fan here," said Gabriella Wisner who got tickets for her 14th birthday gift. She dragged her mom and sister Amy along for support.

"She asked me to wear red. She said wear red for Obsessed. What is it called? The song Obsessed," said Sue.

Another surprise happened in the merch line.

"We don't actually have tickets so we're gonna stand outside but we're still going to have a blast," said two girls. At that moment mom stepped in to surprise them and present the concert tickets.

Dale Andrews gets man of the year for two reasons. He recorded cellphone video for FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson of Olivia Rodrigo taking the stage and he traveled from Florida to take his girls who live nearby to Friday night's show and another big one coming up.

"I have granddaughters and I take care of them. And in three more months we’re going to see Taylor Swift," he said.