Elderly woman dies after firefighters battle house fire in Burlington County, officials say
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A blaze broke out inside a home in Burlington County Wednesday morning, claiming the life of an elderly woman.
Emergency crews responded to the fire on Whitlow Drive in Westhampton around 6 a.m.
SkyFOX was live over the scene of the torched home, where at least one window appeared to be blown out.
Officials say an elderly woman, whose age and identity have yet to be released, was found during a search of the home. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Her death is not considered suspicious, according to authorizes, however the cause of the fire is still being investigated.