Police: Group wanted for swiping credit cards from unsuspecting shoppers in Chester County

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a group of credit card thieves who they say used distraction techniques to swipe wallets from unsuspecting shoppers at local stores and restaurants.

Jasmine Greene, 33, is the only suspect authorities have been able to identify thus far. Greene, according to court records, out on bail for similar charges in Montgomery County.

The West Whiteland Police Department shared surveillance video from inside a Whole Foods Market that they say shows two people reach into a woman's purse as she's scrolling on her phone.

One suspect is seen looking at a menu, while the other suspect squats down directly behind the victim and rummages through her person. Soon, both suspects are seen reaching into the purse.

Jamie Greene is among a group accused of swiping credit cards from unsuspecting shoppers in Chester County.

Investigators believe that Greene and others pulled off similar thefts at the Giant Food Store and Penara Bread in Exton, and they're accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman at a nearby Wegmans.

The victim, who spoke anonymously, said one suspect stood closely to her and asked her advice on which healthy foods she should buy her mom who she claimed just had surgery.

"I thought was a little peculiar but anyway, she seemed very nice," she said. "Then when I got to the checkout counter my wallet was gone, my wallet with everything in it."

Investigators believe Greene and others used at least four stolen credit cards to purchase hundreds - in some cases thousands - of dollars worth of gift cards.

Surveillance video in a Target in Lionville caught Greene and two others making the purchases in the self-check-out last month, police say.

The elderly victim said she got her money back her money and most of her card, but she's since bought a crossbody bag to keep her items close while shopping.

"Don’t be so trusting, I hate to say that," she said. "I was a bit worried about leaving the house, but my daughter-in-law said to me, ‘Don’t let them rob you of your independence,’ and I took that to heart and I bravely started leaving the house again."

Pezick says it's believed that Greene is "a home healthcare worker of some sort." If you know where Greene is or recognize the other suspects, contact the West Whiteland Police Department