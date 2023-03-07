Police: Woman shot in bathroom of Philadelphia bar, suspect arrested

A woman accused of shooting another woman several times in the bathroom of a Philadelphia bar has been taken into custody, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside the bar.

Witnesses told responding officers that they heard gunshots shortly after two women entered the bar's bathroom, and one woman exited the bathroom and left the bar.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooting victim was driven to Temple University Hospital with three gunshot wounds and immediately taken to surgery.

Bar patrons provided police a description of the alleged shooter which helped officers find the 39-year-old suspect about two blocks away. Small said she had a gun on her at the time of her arrest.

The shooting victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition, but Small said she is expected to survive.

It's believe she and the shooter knew each other, but police are unsure what caused the shooting.

No charges have been reported at this time.