‘Operation Helping’: Students donate food to Delaware County food bank for Thanksgiving

A group of students are giving back to the community this Thanksgiving through "Operation Helping” in Delaware County.

Students from Culbertson Elementary School collected and donated food and pantry items, which were then delivered to Saint Mark’s Delaware County Food Bank to help those in need.

The project was organized and run by the school's fifth graders.

A few weeks ago, the students previously created baskets with supplies for local families in needs.

"So, we collected food for people who can't afford it and for people who don't have any," one student explained told FOX 29's Jenn Fred.

It was definitely a wonderful act of charity by the students.