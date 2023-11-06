'Operation Hug the Block' concludes after months long effort to end gun violence in Philly

A months long boots on the ground effort to end gun violence in Philadelphia concluded on Monday night, but its mission is far from over.

For the past 77 nights, organizers of "Operation Hug the Block" have marched loudly through the city's most troubled neighborhoods for peace.

The peacekeeping mission started on Aug. 22 as a collaborative effort between activist Jamal Johnson and Philly Truce founders Mazzie Casher and Steven Pickens.

From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. they would parade through the streets of various neighborhoods with megaphones and anti-violence chants.

"It was important to make the sacrifice to show that we're passionate about this work," Pickens told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

The group is proud of their work and the feedback garnered from the communities they visited. Some believe their presence itself kept violence from happening.

"I had community members say to me that you being here prevented something," Casher said. "By and large people expressed gratitude."

Monday night was Jamal's final night of gun violence activism after nearly a decade of concentrated and consistent efforts.

"My hope is that the city recognizes that Philly Truce should be given whatever is needed from them to make this, at least, if nothing else, a model and spread it through the city," Jamal said.