Oregon man pleads guilty to Cherry Hill veterinarian’s 2024 murder

The Brief Cristian Custodio-Aquino of Oregon pleaded guilty to the 2024 murder of Cherry Hill veterinarian Dr. Michael Anthony. He is expected to receive a 30-year prison sentence without early parole eligibility. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.



An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Cherry Hill veterinarian in 2024, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Cherry Hill Police.

What we know:

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 28, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty on June 9, 2026, in Superior Court to first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony of Cherry Hill.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 28, of Portland, Oregon

Under the plea agreement, Custodio-Aquino is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without the possibility of early parole eligibility.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

Prosecutor MacAulay said, "The tragic loss of Dr. Michael Anthony deeply affected the Camden County community and all those who knew him. I commend the outstanding work of the detectives and prosecutors whose persistence and commitment to justice were instrumental in identifying and locating the defendant in California months after Dr. Anthony’s death. This guilty plea represents a significant step toward justice and ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his actions. While no outcome can undo the profound loss suffered by Dr. Anthony’s family and loved ones, we hope it provides a measure of closure as we remember Dr. Anthony’s lasting legacy of compassion and dedicated service to the communities he faithfully served."

The backstory:

Dr. Anthony was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds on December 10, 2024, on the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road in Cherry Hill and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Detectives found a pair of eyeglasses near Dr. Anthony’s body, which led to Custodio-Aquino’s identification through DNA analysis. He was charged on February 7, 2025, and arrested in Fresno, California on February 11, 2025, by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives collected swabs of suspected blood from inside Custodio-Aquino’s black Nissan Altima, which was found at the scene. DNA analysis confirmed the blood belonged to Dr. Anthony.

Chief Ostermueller said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dr. Michael Anthony. We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by members of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office for resolving this case without the added burden of a trial."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the murder or further details about the relationship between Custodio-Aquino and Dr. Anthony.