Organization holds pre-Thanksgiving dinner to feed Southwest Philadelphia community

A Southwest Philadelphia community came together on Tuesday night for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner and to make sure everyones tables are full this holiday weekend.

The even, organized by Youngest in Charge, was held at the Myer's Recreation Center. A video posted by the organization showed a line wrapped around the building.

"We provided almost 1000 turkeys for the community and right now we're providing food fo up to 500 people in the community," Founder of Youngest In Charge Saul Landers said.

Entrepreneurs and organizations joined Landers to provide food and other resources to community members in need this holiday season.

"I hope that they walk away grateful, I hope that they walk away feeling happy and just knowing somebody out here cares about them," Publicist for Brand Builder Chante Hall-Brand said.

Landers believes Tuesday's event shows the youth the importance of reinvesting in your community to ensure that no one is left behind.

"Show the youth that anything is possible," Landers said. "I can come back and sponsor a whole dinner and bring different organizations together."

The Southwest Philadelphia community that came to the dinner made their appreciation known.

"It means a lot because it's able to get the kids together, the older people are able to share some wisdom with the younger kids and support them," Kevin White said.