Organizations urge Philadelphia City Council to revoke expanded curfew on businesses

The Brief The expanded curfew would cover even more parts of North Philadelphia through Germantown. The curfew impacts businesses like convenience stores, takeout restaurants and mobile vendors. Opponents say the expanded curfew would impact overnight and early morning workers in Philadelphia.



Nearly a dozen Philadelphia business organizations have called on City Council to revoke an expanded curfew ordinance on certain businesses before it becomes law.

What we know:

Philadelphia City Council in June passed a bill that imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on businesses in large parts of North Philadelphia and Germantown.

Businesses like convenience stores, takeout restaurants, mobile vendors and more are not allowed to operate in these parts of the city after 11 p.m.

The curfew ordinance does not impact restaurants with liquor licenses, gas stations, or businesses that serve exclusively through a drive-thru window.

This map outlines the current curfew map (orange) and the expanded curfew map (blue). Credit: Institute for Justice

Businesses that violate the curfew could receive fines of $1,000 per violation.

If the ordinance is not revoked by Thursday, the curfew would expand its coverage in North Philadelphia by more than 500%.

Ten Philadelphia business organizations on Monday sent a letter to City Council urging them to recall the expansion before it becomes law on Thursday.

Another 200 Philadelphia residents have also sent the business community's letter to City Council.

You can read the letter here.

Local perspective:

The curfew is designed to help reduce overnight crime in Philadelphia, especially in embattled parts of North Philadelphia and the troubled Kensington section.

"While the goal of reducing crime in Kensington, Nicetown and other neighborhoods is noble, this is not the way to do it," Institute for Justice Director Jennifer McDonald said.

"This ordinance was rushed with little community input. Businesses and residents alike have made their voices heard that a blanket curfew would do more harm than good in their communities," she continued.

Why you should care:

Opponents say the curfew would negatively impact the city's "law-abiding nighttime neighbors," a workforce they say makes up 13% of jobs in the city.

"City council needs to come out here and put their feet on the ground so when they come up with a bill, it can be feasible for the community to actually implement," said Eric, an early-morning shift worker who will be impacted by the curfew.